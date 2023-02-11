CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 4,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.