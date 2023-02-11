Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Head to Head Comparison

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.23% 0.08% 0.05% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.1%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.18 -$18.41 million ($0.14) -94.85 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.05

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

