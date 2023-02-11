Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chenghe Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHEA remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

