China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 1.8%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44.

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.