Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,872.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,549.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

