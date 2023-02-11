Chromia Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Chromia has a total market cap of $130.25 million and $50.11 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

