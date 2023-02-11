Chromia Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Chromia has a total market cap of $130.25 million and $50.11 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.
Chromia Profile
Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
