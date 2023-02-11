CIBC Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

