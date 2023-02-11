CIBC Raises Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.90

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.18.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources ( TSE:AOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

