Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.