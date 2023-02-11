Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Carl Jackson Alberty Sells 1,998 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

