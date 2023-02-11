Citigroup Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.79.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:QSR opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,275,000 after acquiring an additional 721,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
