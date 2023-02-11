Citigroup Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

