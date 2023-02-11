Citigroup Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.
Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %
Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
