Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.67

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $36.50. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 2,565 shares trading hands.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

