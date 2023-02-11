Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

