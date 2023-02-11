City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.25 on Friday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

