Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.92. The stock has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

