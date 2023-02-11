Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLINR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $500,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $300,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $36,000.

