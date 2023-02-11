Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Clicks Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.4001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

