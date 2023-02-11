Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

