Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 119,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

