CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.35

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.35 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 164.10 ($1.97). CLS shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.90), with a volume of 120,558 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a market cap of £629.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.97.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Stories

