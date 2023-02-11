CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Scott L. Goldberg Sells 17,095 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CNO opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

