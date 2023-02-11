CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

