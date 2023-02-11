Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Coffee Stock Performance
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
