Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee Company Profile

Shares of JVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,491. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

