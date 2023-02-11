Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.63 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and $13.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.01437341 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036732 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.35 or 0.01681245 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

