CoinEx Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $154.29 million and $380,277.70 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00432520 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.43 or 0.28650935 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.