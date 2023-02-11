CoinEx Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $154.29 million and $380,277.70 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

