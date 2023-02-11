Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 360,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,631. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

