CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of ETR COP opened at €47.38 ($50.95) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of €73.15 ($78.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

