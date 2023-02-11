Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
