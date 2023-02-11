Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $117.14 million and $10.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,691.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00431622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00734198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00571274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05612538 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,739,639.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

