ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.