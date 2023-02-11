Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Contango Ore by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter worth about $879,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

