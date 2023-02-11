Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

