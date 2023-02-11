Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.79.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
