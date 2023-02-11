Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. SciPlay accounts for approximately 0.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in SciPlay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,536 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.17 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

SciPlay Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.