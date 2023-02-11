Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,166 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises 5.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.45% of Ternium worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

