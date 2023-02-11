Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

CHK opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

