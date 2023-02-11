Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,208,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.