Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,208,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

ATVI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

