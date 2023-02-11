Contrasting AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and AMTD Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.94 $3.02 billion $6.10 5.97 AMTD Digital $25.28 million 67.49 $27.51 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 2 5 6 0 2.31 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and installment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003, and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

