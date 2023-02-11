Contrasting Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and SaverOne 2014’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $264.83 million 0.32 -$22.94 million ($0.04) -23.00 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 15.77 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies 2.08% 24.73% 4.62% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 299.41%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

