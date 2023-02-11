Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Raised to $26.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

