Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 3.3%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.48. 10,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 13,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$128.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
