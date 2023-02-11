Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFCGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 900,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust



Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

