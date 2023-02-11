Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

COTY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Institutional Trading of Coty

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

