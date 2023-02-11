Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,018. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

