Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

CUZ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 1,504,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,018. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

