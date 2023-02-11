Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CVOSF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday.

