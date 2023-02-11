CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
CPPCY stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $22.41.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
