CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

CPPCY stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.