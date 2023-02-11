Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,058.93

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,058.93 ($36.77) and traded as high as GBX 3,216 ($38.66). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,130 ($37.62), with a volume of 63,821 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Cranswick Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,144.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,057.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($37.93) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($37,925.23). In other Cranswick news, insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($37.93) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($37,925.23). Also, insider Mark Reckitt bought 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,003.25).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

