Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €13.80 ($14.84) to €10.20 ($10.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
