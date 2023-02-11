Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €13.80 ($14.84) to €10.20 ($10.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

