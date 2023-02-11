Credit Suisse Group Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $120.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

